Ukraine and IAEA are preparing memorandum on restoration of energy infrastructure, — State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Ukraine and the International Atomic Energy Agency are working on a memorandum of cooperation that will address the post-war reconstruction of energy infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate reported this following a meeting in Vienna.

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What the memorandum provides for

During the talks, Oleh Korikov, Chairman of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, and Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, discussed the key provisions of the document.

The draft memorandum provides for cooperation in the development of Ukraine's nuclear energy sector, taking into account post-war reconstruction plans.

Specifically, this involves supporting the construction of new nuclear power plants, facilitating cooperation with international suppliers, and providing technical support through IAEA safety assessment missions.

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Key areas of cooperation

Ukraine is also counting on assistance in the deployment of small modular reactors, the restoration of power grids, and the modernization of nuclear power plant equipment to enhance safety.

Separately, provisions have been made to strengthen the emergency preparedness and response system.

Assessment of the parties

According to Korikov, the document will be an important step toward expanding cooperation and will contribute to the recovery of the energy sector.

The IAEA also emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation with Ukraine.