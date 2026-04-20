Belarus is not moving troops and military equipment to border with Ukraine, - Demchenko

Ukrainian border guards report that no movement of military equipment or troop reinforcements has been observed near the border from the Belarusian side at this time.

Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, announced this on television, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Read more on our Telegram channel

No threatening build-up of forces by Belarus

"There is no troop buildup. Since 2022, Belarus has maintained its units in certain areas; at the time, they claimed this was to strengthen their security, as they expected some kind of action from Ukraine, even though Ukraine has never threatened Belarus and has no plans to take such action. Therefore, there are units that Belarus has previously maintained along our border. They rotate, are replaced, and are redeployed, but there is no buildup of even these units," Demchenko noted.

Read more: Artillery positions being set up in border areas of Belarus. Russia will try to draw it into war – Zelenskyy

According to him, there is no movement of military equipment taking place in the immediate vicinity of the border.

"As part of their information campaign, they (Belarus. — Ed.) previously announced the creation of a Southern Operational Command specifically along the border with Ukraine. Within this framework, positions, training grounds, and access roads may be established," noted the SBGS representative.

Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation

According to him, intelligence units, the Ministry of Defense, and the State Border Guard Service are closely monitoring developments in Belarus to respond promptly to any challenges or threats.

"As of now, Russia does not maintain large forces on Belarusian territory, including infantry units that could carry out a second invasion from Belarus," Demchenko emphasized.

At the same time, according to the spokesperson, provocative actions cannot be ruled out, particularly those aimed at diverting our forces from more critical areas to this sector. "Therefore, we are monitoring the situation, will respond to all challenges originating from Belarusian territory, and continue to reinforce this sector," Demchenko emphasized.

Read more: At beginning of war, Lukashenko called and apologized, offering to strike "Mozyr", - Zelenskyy

According to him, engineering fortifications are being reinforced along the border with Belarus. Fortifications are being reinforced in every region bordering Belarus: Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Chernihiv.