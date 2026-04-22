Extending ceasefire by Trump makes no sense. U.S. has lost and cannot dictate terms, - Iran’s parliament

Iran has reacted harshly to US President Donald Trump’s statement regarding the extension of the ceasefire.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Mahdi Mohammadi, an advisor to the speaker of the Iranian parliament.

Tehran considers this decision illogical and suspicious. The Iranian side claims that the U.S. may use the pause to prepare new actions.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Iran's Response to the U.S. Statement

An advisor to the Iranian parliament stressed that extending the ceasefire makes no sense in the current situation. According to him, the defeated party cannot dictate terms.

"Extending the ceasefire on Trump's part makes no sense. The losing side cannot dictate the terms," Mahdi Mohammadi said.

He also added that a naval blockade is effectively tantamount to military action and could provoke a response from Iran.

Read more: Trump announced extension of ceasefire with Iran

What was said in Washington

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran. According to him, this is necessary to allow Tehran to establish a unified position for negotiations.

The U.S. side emphasizes that it will refrain from any potential strike until the diplomatic process is concluded.

Американська сторона наголошує, що утримуватиметься від можливого удару до завершення дипломатичного процесу.