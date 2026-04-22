Trump announced extension of ceasefire with Iran

US President Donald Trump has announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a post by the politician on the social media platform Truth Social.

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According to Trump, the decision was made at the request of representatives from Pakistan. These include Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Terms of the ceasefire extension

The US president explained that extending the ceasefire is intended to give Iran time to formulate a unified position for the negotiations.

At the same time, he stressed that the US is not easing the pressure on Tehran. In particular, the naval blockade and the full combat readiness of US forces remain in place.

"We will extend the ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted and discussions are concluded," Trump said.

J.D. Vance did not travel to Pakistan

We previously reported that US Vice-President J. D. Vance’s trip to Pakistan to take part in negotiations with Iran had been postponed.

According to sources, the visit could be resumed at short notice if Iran agrees to terms of negotiation acceptable to the US presidential administration.

Meanwhile, Washington expects the Iranian side to delegate authorised representatives to conclude a possible agreement.

US President Donald Trump also expressed confidence in reaching a "wonderful" peace deal with Iran.

Read more: Trump says US will take uranium from Iran: voluntarily or by force