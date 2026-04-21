Trump is confident that US will strike ’fantastic’ deal with Iran, but does not want to extend ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump is confident that a "wonderful" peace deal with Iran will be reached, but does not expect the ceasefire—which expires on April 22—to be extended.

Trump made this remark in an interview with CNBC, according to Censor.NET.

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Trump on Iran

The U.S. president was asked what he expects from the second round of talks with Iran, scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Pakistan. Trump expressed confidence that Washington and Tehran will reach a peace agreement.

"I don't think they have a choice. We've destroyed their navy, we've destroyed their air force, we've destroyed their leaders," Trump said.

In his view, Iran's new leadership is "much more rational" than its predecessors.

"To be honest, we’ve removed their leaders, which complicates the situation to some extent, but these leaders are much more rational. It’s a regime change, whatever you want to call it, and I didn’t say I was going to do it, but I did it indirectly," Trump said.

When asked whether he would extend the ceasefire to allow for further negotiations and the conclusion of a peace agreement, the U.S. president replied, "Well, I don't want to do that."

Read more: Tomorrow, representatives of Trump will arrive in Islamabad for talks with Iran

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