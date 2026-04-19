Tomorrow, representatives of Trump will arrive in Islamabad for talks with Iran

A group of American diplomats will arrive in Islamabad on Monday, where they will hold talks with Iran on ways to resolve the conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump posted about this on the social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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"My representatives are heading to Islamabad. They will arrive there tomorrow evening to hold talks," he said.

Trump did not say who exactly would represent the United States as part of the delegation.

A similar round of negotiations had previously taken place in Islamabad.

The Opening of the Strait of Hormuz

On April 17, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. This was also confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump later stated that the U.S. naval blockade against Iran would continue and remain in effect "until our agreement with Iran is 100% fulfilled."

Read more: Trump says US will take uranium from Iran: voluntarily or by force