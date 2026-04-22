SSU foiled assassination attempt on Special Operations Forces officer in Odesa: FSB agent has been detained. PHOTO
The Security Service of Ukraine has foiled a contract killing in Odesa. Following a pre-emptive operation in the city, an FSB agent has been detained; she was planning to assassinate the commander of a unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.
The hitman tracked the soldier using a GPS tracker on his car
The perpetrator had installed a GPS tracker on the soldier’s car, which the hitman was to use to track down and kill the Ukrainian soldier with a firearm.
What has the investigation revealed so far?
As noted, the plot was organised by a former resident of the Kirovohrad region who had lived in Russia for the previous 15 years. She came to the attention of the FSB when she approached the Moscow office of Viktor Medvedchuk’s political project, "Drugaia Ukraina".
There, the woman hoped to receive legal assistance after being accused of theft. However, instead of legal advice, representatives of the former MP "handed her over" to FSB officers.
In exchange for "closing the case", Russian security service officers "dispatched" the agent to Odesa to prepare an assassination attempt on the commander of a Special Operations Forces unit.
Preparation of the crime
Upon arrival in the port city, the agent rented a flat in the building where the soldier lived. She also used FSB funds to purchase a second-hand car so she could discreetly drive into the car park where the potential "target’s" vehicle was parked.
The suspect then installed a GPS tracker under the bonnet of the Ukrainian soldier’s car, which she had received from the FSB before travelling to Ukraine.
Using remote access to the "tracker", the Russian special service hoped to monitor the soldier’s routes and travel times.
The FSB planned to use the intelligence gathered to eliminate the Ukrainian special forces soldier.
Arrest and suspicion
- The Security Service detained the agent "red-handed" immediately after she had planted the GPS tracker, whilst she was travelling by taxi towards the state border to flee to Russia via third countries.
- During searches, a smartphone was seized from her, which she used to coordinate her actions with an FSB handler under the guise of a "close" relationship.
- Investigators from the Security Service informed the agent that she was suspected of an offence under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).
- The indictment against the suspect has been sent to court. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all those involved in the preparation of the assassination attempt.
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