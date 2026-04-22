SSU foiled assassination attempt on Special Operations Forces officer in Odesa: FSB agent has been detained. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine has foiled a contract killing in Odesa. Following a pre-emptive operation in the city, an FSB agent has been detained; she was planning to assassinate the commander of a unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The hitman tracked the soldier using a GPS tracker on his car

The perpetrator had installed a GPS tracker on the soldier’s car, which the hitman was to use to track down and kill the Ukrainian soldier with a firearm.

See more: 17-year-old boy prepared double terrorist attack near police station in Kremenchuk – SSU. PHOTOS

What has the investigation revealed so far?

As noted, the plot was organised by a former resident of the Kirovohrad region who had lived in Russia for the previous 15 years. She came to the attention of the FSB when she approached the Moscow office of Viktor Medvedchuk’s political project, "Drugaia Ukraina".

There, the woman hoped to receive legal assistance after being accused of theft. However, instead of legal advice, representatives of the former MP "handed her over" to FSB officers.

In exchange for "closing the case", Russian security service officers "dispatched" the agent to Odesa to prepare an assassination attempt on the commander of a Special Operations Forces unit.

Watch more: SSU and KORD detained TCR military personnel in Odesa who demanded $50,000, - media (updated). VIDEO











Preparation of the crime

Upon arrival in the port city, the agent rented a flat in the building where the soldier lived. She also used FSB funds to purchase a second-hand car so she could discreetly drive into the car park where the potential "target’s" vehicle was parked.

The suspect then installed a GPS tracker under the bonnet of the Ukrainian soldier’s car, which she had received from the FSB before travelling to Ukraine.

Using remote access to the "tracker", the Russian special service hoped to monitor the soldier’s routes and travel times.

The FSB planned to use the intelligence gathered to eliminate the Ukrainian special forces soldier.

See more: Scheme for illegal legalisation of foreigners has been uncovered in Kyiv: organiser has been notified of suspicion. PHOTOS

Arrest and suspicion