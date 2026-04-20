Scheme for illegal legalisation of foreigners has been uncovered in Kyiv: organiser has been notified of suspicion. PHOTOS

Officers from the Migration Police Department, in collaboration with investigators from the Pecherskyi District Police Department of Kyiv, with operational support from the special police unit and under the procedural supervision of the Pecherskyi District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv, have uncovered a corruption scheme involving the illegal legalisation of foreigners in Ukraine.

Police established that the organiser, using a controlled shell company, had set up a systematic process for issuing work permits for foreigners in Ukraine, reports Censor.NET.

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A law firm and a number of individuals were also involved in the scheme, providing documentary cover and issuing fictitious work permits for foreigners through controlled commercial entities.

In this way, the perpetrators were involved in the illegal importation of foreigners into Ukraine. It has been established that at least 47 citizens of China and South American countries managed to take advantage of this scheme. The cost of the ‘service’ was $3,000 per set of documents.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized documents, draft records, mobile phones, computer equipment, cash and other material evidence of the suspects’ illegal activities.

Police arrested the 33-year-old organiser whilst he was receiving the final instalment of 87,000 hryvnias from another "client".

Investigators have now notified him of suspicion: the illegal smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed for financial gain. The man faces up to nine years’ imprisonment, with a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for a period of up to three years, and the confiscation of his property.

The issue of bringing other participants in the criminal scheme to justice is also being addressed.



















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