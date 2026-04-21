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SSU and KORD detained TCR military personnel in Odesa who demanded $50,000, - media (updated). VIDEO

In Odesa, members of the TCR were detained by SSU officers on Balkivska Street.

This was reported by the publication Dumskaya, as relayed by Censor.NET.

Warning! Strong language!

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What is known?

It is noted that the operation was carried out by the KORD special unit and SSU internal security officers.

"According to unofficial information, the TCR members were caught taking bribes. One of them managed to escape, but was detained at the radio market," the publication writes.

According to media reports, batons, brass knuckles and cash were found on the TCR officers during their arrest. 

The SSU told Censor.NET that the Security Service will provide more detailed information in the near future.

Meanwhile, the press service of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support confirmed the detention, according to Suspilne.

The leadership of the regional TCR has traveled to the scene to investigate all the details.

According to sources cited by "Dumskaya," those detained were employees of the Peresyp RTCR.

They forcibly dragged a former soldier, who had an official deferment from military service, into a van and, threatening him with a weapon, demanded $30,000 from him, the publication reports.

Meanwhile, sources at Suspilne reported that eight representatives of the Peresyp TCR and one district police officer were detained.

According to their information, they demanded $50,000.

See more: Beat man while checking his documents: District TCR military officer from Lviv region to stand trial, - SBI. PHOTO

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Odesa (1149) Odesa region (1024) Security Service of Ukraine (3689) TCR and SS (434) Odeskyy district (317)
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