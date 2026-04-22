Belarusians, following Russians, have begun to face internet restrictions – CCD

Belarus is showing systemic signs of tighter control over the digital space. This includes restrictions on mobile internet access (of up to 30 GB per month), as well as deliberate throttling of data transmission speeds.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) said this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

In addition, users report a deterioration in connection quality, including unstable internet access and service disruptions. Internet problems are negatively affecting both businesses and people’s daily lives.

"However, following Russia’s example, the Belarusian authorities are disregarding the interests of their citizens and introducing a gradual total restriction of the internet. Restrictions on online freedom in Belarus are not a new phenomenon. Previously, targeted internet shutdowns during protests, as well as control over citizens’ online activity, were repeatedly recorded. The current steps are a logical continuation of the restrictive policy pursued by the country’s leadership," the CCD wrote.

In the long term, such actions create the conditions for an equivalent of Russia’s "sovereign internet."

See more: Russia has launched service to attract foreigners due to staff shortage, - CCD. PHOTO