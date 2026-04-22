Russia has launched service to attract foreigners due to staff shortage, - CCD. PHOTO

Against the backdrop of a severe skills shortage, Russia has launched a digital service to attract foreign specialists.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

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What is this service?

It is the "To Russia – at a click" platform, launched by the "Agency for Strategic Initiatives" established by Vladimir Putin.

The project is positioned as a "one-stop shop" for foreigners: it involves submitting applications, verifying professional competencies and loyalty to so-called "traditional values".

If approved, candidates are promised full support during their move to Russia.

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Assessment by the Centre for Countering Disinformation

The Centre for Countering Disinformation notes that similar initiatives have been launched before but were unsuccessful.

In their assessment, the new project also carries a high risk of failure.

The CCD emphasises that programmes to resettle foreigners from "unfriendly countries" have attracted only a small number of people.

Read more: Russia is facing unprecedented personnel crisis due to protracted war against Ukraine - Foreign Intelligence Service

Russia’s real problems

According to the Centre, many foreigners who have already moved to Russia face corruption, difficult living conditions and the risk of being conscripted into the Russian army.

Because of this, it is noted, they are keen to leave the country.

At the same time, Russia’s own specialists continue to leave the country, which only exacerbates the staffing crisis.

The Centre emphasises that no ideological narratives can compensate for the lack of stability and security for potential specialists.

Read more: Russian scientists are being banned from travelling abroad, - Center for Countering Disinformation