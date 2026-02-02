Russian scientists are being banned from travelling abroad, - Center for Countering Disinformation
Russian scientists have been required to obtain approval from the relevant ministry for business trips to so-called "unfriendly countries."
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.
Details
Russian media report that because of this, many scientists have been banned from planned trips abroad. Such decisions are explained by security measures introduced after the arrest in Poland of a Russian archaeologist who was conducting illegal excavations in Crimea.
"However, the real reason is to tighten control over the scientific community and isolate Russian scientists from the West. In December last year, it became known that the Russian government had obliged scientists to agree with the FSB on any cooperation with foreigners. The Kremlin is systematically establishing complete control by the special services over scientists who are considered potentially unreliable due to their ties with foreigners and their tendency to free thinking. Putin's vertical plans are to ensure that the exact sciences serve exclusively the Russian military-industrial complex, and the humanities serve state ideology and propaganda," the Center for Countering Disinformation writes.
What preceded it?
- Russian scientists and scientific organizations have been prohibited from collaborating with foreigners without approval from the Federal Security Service.
- The Russian president demands that young Russian scientists invent technologies to replace foreign ones. In addition, Putin wants to force businesses to finance science in order to achieve "Russia's technological leadership."
- However, the Russian government is preparing to drastically cut funding for large state scientific projects in order to save money in the 2025 budget.
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