Russian scientists are being banned from travelling abroad, - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian scientists have been required to obtain approval from the relevant ministry for business trips to so-called "unfriendly countries."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

Russian media report that because of this, many scientists have been banned from planned trips abroad. Such decisions are explained by security measures introduced after the arrest in Poland of a Russian archaeologist who was conducting illegal excavations in Crimea.

"However, the real reason is to tighten control over the scientific community and isolate Russian scientists from the West. In December last year, it became known that the Russian government had obliged scientists to agree with the FSB on any cooperation with foreigners. The Kremlin is systematically establishing complete control by the special services over scientists who are considered potentially unreliable due to their ties with foreigners and their tendency to free thinking. Putin's vertical plans are to ensure that the exact sciences serve exclusively the Russian military-industrial complex, and the humanities serve state ideology and propaganda," the Center for Countering Disinformation writes.

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