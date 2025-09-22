44 MEPs demand ban on Russian steel imports

European politicians and steel companies are demanding a complete ban on imports of slabs and pig iron from Russia.

They emphasize that the current exemptions are financing the war and giving some companies price advantages. In addition, Russia's share of the EU slab market has grown from 53% to 62% during the war, and import quotas are allowed at least until 2028, Censor.NET reports.

"It is simply outrageous that we are buying Russian slabs while our plants are cutting production," said the CEO of Thyssenkrupp Steel.

The industry is calling for either a complete ban or protective tariffs on imports from Russia.

