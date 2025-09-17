Permanent Representation of European Parliament to be opened in Kyiv - Metsola
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the opening of a permanent representation of the European Parliament in Kyiv.
She said this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports.
"We are opening a permanent representation of the European Parliament in Kyiv," Metsola noted, adding that the EU will soon adopt the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, continuing to deny it oil and gas, as well as the fight against the shadow fleet.
