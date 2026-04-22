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35 flights by Russian "Kinzhal" missiles over Chornobyl and Khmelnitskyi nuclear power stations have been recorded since February 2022, — Kravchenko
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko confirmed the critically dangerous reports of Russian missiles flying over nuclear facilities.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Reuters.
What is known?
According to him, since the start of the full-scale invasion, 35 flights of "Kinzhal" hypersonic missiles have been recorded over the Chornobyl and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants.
Eighteen flight paths passed simultaneously over both sites. Typically, one flight path corresponds to two "Kinzhal" hypersonic missiles.
"Such launches cannot be explained by military considerations. This is intimidation and terror," the attorney general emphasized.
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