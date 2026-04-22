Russian Federation’s attack on Chornobyl sarcophagus was likely deliberate, — Prosecutor General Kravchenko

An investigation by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine indicates that the Russian drone's strike on the "Shelter" protective structure at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant was likely intentional.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko in an interview with Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

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The assessment was based on an analysis of the circumstances of the strike, the flight path, and the angle of impact.

According to Kravchenko, Russian military forces are also systematically using the station’s territory as a flight route in an attempt to bypass areas covered by Ukrainian air defense systems.

Read more: On March 26, G7 foreign ministers, with participation of Sybiha, will discuss restoration of Chornobyl NPP protective arch

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