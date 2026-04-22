Russian Federation’s attack on Chornobyl sarcophagus was likely deliberate, — Prosecutor General Kravchenko
An investigation by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine indicates that the Russian drone's strike on the "Shelter" protective structure at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant was likely intentional.
This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko in an interview with Reuters, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The assessment was based on an analysis of the circumstances of the strike, the flight path, and the angle of impact.
According to Kravchenko, Russian military forces are also systematically using the station’s territory as a flight route in an attempt to bypass areas covered by Ukrainian air defense systems.
What led up to
- As a reminder, on the night of February 13–14, 2025, a Russian strike drone carrying a high-explosive warhead struck the New Safe Confinement, which covers the old sarcophagus and the destroyed Reactor No. 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
- As a result of the Russian drone attack, the integrity of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant's outer shell was compromised, and equipment in the crane maintenance garage was damaged.
- Following the "Shahed" strike, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 1.5 billion hryvnias to maintain the safety of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant's shelter.
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