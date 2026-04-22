UNICEF will allocate over $91 million to support education in Ukraine in 2026, — Ministry of Education

In 2026, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will allocate more than $91 million to support Ukraine's education system.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Extensive support for education

The funding is provided for in the 2026 Annual Work Plan, which was signed by Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi and the Head of the UNICEF Office in Ukraine, Anne-Claire Dufay.

The document is part of the Joint Program of the Government of Ukraine and UNICEF for 2025–2029.

It is expected that, thanks to these funds, approximately one million children will be able to participate in educational and developmental programs.

Key Areas of Assistance

The collaboration covers several key areas.

The first is expanding access to high-quality preschool education and supporting the implementation of new legislation in this area.

The second priority is to resume the educational process, create a safe and inclusive environment in schools, and provide psychological support to children affected by the war.

Third, the development of career guidance and skills to prepare adolescents for further education and employment.

Read more: EU has provided over €25 million to modernise nurseries, provide shelter and create safe learning environment in Ukraine

The Ministry of Education's Position

Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi emphasized that UNICEF is one of Ukraine’s key partners in the field of education.

According to him, in 2026, the main focus will be on ensuring access to education, supporting teachers and schools, achieving energy independence for schools, addressing learning losses, and strengthening the education system at the community level.

What will this do for the children?

The Ministry notes that the funding will make it possible to provide both formal and informal education for children.

This refers, in particular, to early childhood development programs and youth skills development.

Anne-Claire Dufay, Head of the UNICEF Office in Ukraine, emphasized that learning in a safe environment helps children regain a sense of stability and hope.

She added that the organization is committed to ensuring that every child has access to a quality and inclusive education, regardless of their circumstances.