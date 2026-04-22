Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times: business, homes, and cars have been damaged
Throughout the day on April 22, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times using artillery, drones, and aerial bombs.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol District
In the Nikopol district, the enemy targeted Nikopol and the communities of Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove.
The attacks damaged businesses, private homes, and cars.
Kryvyi Rih District
In the Kryvyi Rih region, Russian forces targeted the Zelenodolsk community. A private home there has been destroyed.
Synelnykove District
In the Synelnykove district, the Pokrovske community was hit. A fire broke out.
It is reported that there were no casualties.
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