Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times: business, homes, and cars have been damaged

Throughout the day on April 22, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times using artillery, drones, and aerial bombs.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the enemy targeted Nikopol and the communities of Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove.

The attacks damaged businesses, private homes, and cars.

Kryvyi Rih District

In the Kryvyi Rih region, Russian forces targeted the Zelenodolsk community. A private home there has been destroyed.

Read more: Russians strike Bohodukhiv district nearly every hour – RMA

Synelnykove District

In the Synelnykove district, the Pokrovske community was hit. A fire broke out.

It is reported that there were no casualties.