Shooting took place in one of Lviv’s high-rise blocks (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

A shooting took place in Lviv on 23 April. Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the incident.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Law enforcement received a call reporting a shooting in one of the city’s flats.

It later emerged that a man had been detained and there were no casualties.

Investigators are working at the scene.

In a statement to Censor.NET, National Police spokesperson Yulia Hirdvilis said that a special forces unit had arrived at the scene.

"They detained the man who was shooting inside the apartment. There were no casualties as a result. An investigative team is currently working at the scene to determine the legal classification of the incident, as well as the man’s motives for his actions," she noted.

Preliminary reports indicate that the man was intoxicated.

Later, the police released photos from the scene of the incident.

According to law enforcement officials, the 34-year-old resident of one of the building’s apartments has mental health issues. The shots were fired inside the apartment from a Flobert revolver, which the man threw out the window upon seeing the police.

"The suspect was taken to a specialized medical facility. The legal classification of the incident is currently being determined," they added.

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