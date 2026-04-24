Kremlin systematically uses hybrid aggression tools against NATO countries – CCD

Russia is systematically using hybrid aggression tools against NATO countries.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD).

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Numerous cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, sabotage, and espionage by Russia are intended to sow fear, destabilise societies in NATO countries, and influence political decision-making. This is stated in a report by the Dutch military intelligence and security service.

Such tactics allow Russia to counter the Alliance while remaining below the threshold of open armed confrontation.

The Kremlin also stepped up espionage and sabotage activities in Europe in 2025, after a certain decline in 2024. It is using new approaches for this, including networks of coordinators, intermediaries, and low-level operatives, which makes it harder to establish Russia’s direct involvement.

In addition, according to Dutch intelligence, Russia is already preparing for a potential regional conflict with NATO.

Taken together, these actions indicate an expansion and gradual intensification of the Kremlin’s aggression against NATO countries.

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