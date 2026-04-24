Police in Khmelnytskyi detain man who fired shots in residential courtyard

In Khmelnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained a man who fired a shot in the courtyard of a residential building.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Khmelnytskyi region police.

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"A report of the sound of a gunshot on Shukhevych Street in Khmelnytskyi was received on the 102 line today, 24 April, at around 4:00 p.m. Patrol officers and an investigative team immediately arrived at the scene," the statement reads.

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Detained at the scene

The 35-year-old man who fired the shot was detained at the scene. Police established that he fired one shot from a blank pistol into the asphalt surface. No injuries were reported.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident in order to make an appropriate procedural decision.

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