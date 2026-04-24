ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10155 visitors online
News Shooting in Khmelnytskyi
1 056 17

Police in Khmelnytskyi detain man who fired shots in residential courtyard

Man detained after gunshot in Khmelnytskyi courtyard

In Khmelnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained a man who fired a shot in the courtyard of a residential building.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Khmelnytskyi region police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"A report of the sound of a gunshot on Shukhevych Street in Khmelnytskyi was received on the 102 line today, 24 April, at around 4:00 p.m. Patrol officers and an investigative team immediately arrived at the scene," the statement reads.

See more: Shooting took place in one of Lviv’s high-rise blocks (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Detained at the scene

The 35-year-old man who fired the shot was detained at the scene. Police established that he fired one shot from a blank pistol into the asphalt surface. No injuries were reported.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident in order to make an appropriate procedural decision.

See more: Enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi: fire broke out at enterprise (updated). PHOTOS

Author: 

police forces (1866) shooting (419) Khmelnytskyy (52) Khmelnytskyi region (181) Khmelnytskyy district (26)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 