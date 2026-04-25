Russia attacked Zaporizhia and the region: there is dead and wounded person

On the morning of April 25, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia and other towns and villages in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

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One of the strikes hit the grounds of an educational institution in Zaporizhzhia. The blast wave and debris damaged the building’s facade and shattered the windows. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Local communities in the region were also targeted by shelling: in one of the settlements, a residential building was damaged, the roof was destroyed, windows were shattered, and internet lines were cut. A fire broke out in the utility rooms but was extinguished before emergency responders arrived.

An attack on civilian transport

It was later reported that another attack had taken place—a Russian drone struck a bus in the village of Yurkivka in the Zaporizhzhia district.

"One person was killed and four were wounded: Russians attacked a shuttle bus in the Zaporizhzhia region," Fedorov said.

The minibus was damaged. The collision resulted in one fatality and several civilian casualties.

See more: Russians attacked rescuers in Zaporizhzhia region: equipment and unit’s building damaged. PHOTOS