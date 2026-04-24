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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Russians attacked rescuers in Zaporizhzhia region: equipment and unit’s building damaged. PHOTOS

Russian attack on rescuers

Today, 24 April, Russian troops once again attacked rescue workers in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the enemy targeted a fire and rescue unit in one of the frontline settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The strike damaged firefighting equipment and the unit’s building.

Read more: Ruscists struck Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region with KAB bombs: one woman was killed

No casualties

The State Emergency Service reported that personnel were in shelter – no rescuers were injured.

Read more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: over 600 strikes, one dead and one injured

Consequences of the attack

Russian attack on rescuers
Russian attack on rescuers
Russian attack on rescuers

Author: 

shoot out (17007) Zaporizhzhia region (2029) rescuers (60) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (997)
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