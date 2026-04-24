Russians attacked rescuers in Zaporizhzhia region: equipment and unit’s building damaged. PHOTOS
Today, 24 April, Russian troops once again attacked rescue workers in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, the enemy targeted a fire and rescue unit in one of the frontline settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
The strike damaged firefighting equipment and the unit’s building.
No casualties
The State Emergency Service reported that personnel were in shelter – no rescuers were injured.
Consequences of the attack
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