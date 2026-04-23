Ruscists struck Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region with KAB bombs: one woman was killed

Russian occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The Russians struck Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs. Private homes have been destroyed, and buildings have been damaged by the blast wave and debris," the statement reads.

A 77-year-old woman was killed in the attack.

Read more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 726 enemy strikes, three killed, 13 wounded

What preceded it?

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked 50 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Airstrikes, artillery shelling, and hundreds of drone attacks have been reported.

See more: Russian forces struck railway in Zaporizhzhia: assistant driver killed and driver wounded. PHOTO