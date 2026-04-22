Russian forces struck railway in Zaporizhzhia: assistant driver killed and driver wounded. PHOTO
Russian forces have once again attacked the railway in Ukraine.
Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to him, an enemy UAV attacked the marshalling yard at Zaporizhzhia-Liva station last night. At the time of the strike, a train with an electric locomotive was on the tracks.
"The assistant driver was fatally injured. The driver has been hospitalised," the statement reads.
Attack on Odesa
Kuleba notes that Odesa’s port infrastructure was also targeted by Russia. Drone strikes caused fires. No casualties were reported. Berths, warehouses, railway infrastructure and port operators’ facilities were damaged.
"Yet another proof of terrorism, russia is waging war against civilians, against those who were simply doing their jobs and keeping the country running," the Ukrainian minister concludes.
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