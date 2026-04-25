Russia has attacked ports on Danube and in Odesa region: infrastructure and civilian vessel flying Panamanian flag have been damaged

On the night of April 24–25, Russian forces launched another attack on Ukraine’s port infrastructure in the Odesa region and along the Danube.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the agency, the strikes were carried out by drones.

"As a result of the UAV attack, damage was reported to storage areas and administrative buildings—windows were shattered in production and control rooms. No fires were reported," according to a statement from the USPA.

A civilian vessel flying the Panamanian flag was also attacked as it was leaving the port. The attack caused a fire on board, which the crew managed to extinguish on their own.

"The vessel remains seaworthy and is heading to its port of destination," the administration stated.

Read more: Shaheds strike on Odesa: residential building damaged

According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties. The extent of the damage to the port infrastructure is currently being assessed.

What happened before?

On the night of April 23–24, Russian drones struck a civilian merchant ship flying a foreign flag that was en route to Odesa to load grain.