Enemy launched 62 attacks along the front line, 22 of which were in Pokrovsk direction, — General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 62 times.

This is reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on April 25, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues.

Today, the following settlements in the Sumy region were affected: Ryzhivka, Bachivske, Holyshivske, Ulanove, and Atynske.

In the Chernihiv region—Tymonovychi, Senkivka, and Bila Bereza

The towns of Korenok, Mala Slobidka, Kysla Dubyna, and Iskryskivshchyna in the Sumy region were also targeted by enemy airstrikes.

The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice, carried out 41 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions—two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, the enemy launched five airstrikes, using 12 guided bombs.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy has launched two assaults since the start of the day in the areas around the towns of Starytsia and Zybine. One of the engagements is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched three attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces near the towns of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, and Kucheriivka. One firefight with the enemy is still ongoing.

Read more: 112 combat clashes recorded on front, including 46 in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, four enemy assaults have taken place since the start of the day in the areas around the settlements of Dibrova, Stavky, and Seredne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched two attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces near the towns of Ozerne and Yampil.

According to the General Staff, the enemy has not carried out any active operations in the Kramatorsk and Orikhiv sectors since the start of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled eight attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 22 times to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas surrounding the settlements of Novopavlivka, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched four attacks in the areas around the towns of Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, and Zlahoda.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled eleven enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Staroukrainka, Huliaipole, Zelenе, Sviatopetrivka, Huliaipolske, and Charivne, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Kopani and Novoselivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Kopani, Shyroke, Hirke, Samiilivka, Charivne, Huliaipilske, and Novoselivka.

Our defenders in the Prydniprovskyi sector repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudy Island.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.