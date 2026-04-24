112 combat clashes recorded on front, including 46 in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has launched 112 attacks on the front.

This is stated in the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces update on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on 24 April, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The aggressor is shelling border areas.

Today, the settlements of Bachivsk, Rohizne, Holyshivske, Ryzhivka, Korenok and Malushyne were affected in the Sumy region.

In the Chernihiv region, Tymonovychi and Kliusy came under fire.

Iskryskivshchyna was hit by an airstrike.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched six attacks and carried out 60 shelling raids on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 14 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy has made four attempts to improve its position in the areas of Izbytske, Starytsia and Zybine. One of these attempts is still ongoing.

Read more: Commander of 14th SMB has been relieved of his post, commander of 10th Army Corps has been dismissed and reassigned to lower-ranking position, - General Staff

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out five assault operations near Radkivka, Hlushkivka, Novoosynove and Novoplatonivka. One of these attacks is ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 13 attempts by the invaders to advance toward Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Novoserhiivka, Zelenyi Hai, Stavky, Drobysheve, Dibrova, and Lyman. Six assault operations are still ongoing.

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct assault operations in the Sloviansk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked seven times toward Minkivka, Nykyforivka, Bondarne, Fedorivka and Markove. One of these attacks is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 17 attacks toward Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Raiske, Novopavlivka and Toretske. Three of these attempts to advance are still ongoing.

Read more: Defense forces struck rocket and artillery equipment depot, fuel and lubricants convoy, and P-18 radar station, - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 46 times to push Ukrainian warriors from their positions toward Bilytske, Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Novopidhornie and Molodetske. Four of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times toward Oleksandrohrad, Kalynivske and Sosnivka. The settlement of Pokrovske was hit by an airstrike.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, seven attacks took place toward the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka and Huliaipilske. Charivne, Liubytske, Tsvitkove, Hirke, Dolynka, Verkhnia Tersa and Sviatopetrivka were hit by airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy is carrying out one attack toward Prymorske and launching airstrikes near Mykilske, Zarichne and Komyshuvakha.

Read more: Ukraine now needs missiles for the Patriot system more than launchers, Zelenskyy says

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations near Bilohrydyi Island and the Antonivskyi Bridge. One of them is still ongoing.

No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.