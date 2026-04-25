Syrskyihas ordered audit of logistics support for troops on front line to be completed by 20 May, — General Staff
By May 20, group commanders and corps commanders must review the logistics support arrangements for service members carrying out missions on the front lines.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Logistics Check
"The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, has ordered group commanders and corps commanders to review the organization of logistical support for service members carrying out missions on the front lines of the defense by May 20," the statement reads.
By all means
In addition, the Commander-in-Chief ordered that all necessary measures be taken to provide transport, evacuation, ground-based robotic systems, and other equipment.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, a situation involving soldiers from the 14th Brigade’s 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who are serving in the Kharkiv region, has garnered significant attention online. Their families say the soldiers have been in an extremely difficult situation for the past eight months—there is a chronic shortage of food and drinking water at their posts.
- The General Staff reported on the morning of April 24 that, following the discovery of issues within the 14th Mechanized Brigade, the brigade commander had been relieved of his duties, and the commander of the 10th Army Corps had been dismissed and reassigned to a lower-ranking position.
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