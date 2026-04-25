Syrskyihas ordered audit of logistics support for troops on front line to be completed by 20 May, — General Staff

By May 20, group commanders and corps commanders must review the logistics support arrangements for service members carrying out missions on the front lines.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Logistics Check

"The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, has ordered group commanders and corps commanders to review the organization of logistical support for service members carrying out missions on the front lines of the defense by May 20," the statement reads.

By all means

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief ordered that all necessary measures be taken to provide transport, evacuation, ground-based robotic systems, and other equipment.

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