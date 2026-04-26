Russian forces have advanced near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, - DeepState

Russian forces are advancing in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

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Advance of Russian troops

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Synkivka (Kupianskyi district, Kharkiv region)," the report states.

See also on "Censor.NET": Occupiers have advanced near Hryshyne and Novooleksandrivka, - DeepState. MAPS

Updated map

See: Russian troops have advanced in Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast, – DeepState. MAP