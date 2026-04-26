Russian forces have advanced near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, - DeepState
Russian forces are advancing in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.
This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.
Advance of Russian troops
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Synkivka (Kupianskyi district, Kharkiv region)," the report states.
Updated map
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