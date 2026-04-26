Russian forces have stepped up their offensive across virtually entire front line, whilst enemy is already running short of air defence missiles, — Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi described the situation on the battlefield, noting that Russian troops have intensified their offensive operations along virtually the entire front line

According to Censor.NET, Syrskyi said this during a meeting with General Jenny Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The situation on the front lines

Syrskyi provided an update on the current situation along the front line.

"The situation remains difficult. The enemy has stepped up its offensive operations along virtually the entire front line. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are relying on careful planning, innovative solutions, and the effective use of available weapons. As a result, the enemy is suffering losses that exceed its ability to replenish its units," he said.

Russia is facing a shortage of air defense missiles

According to the Commander-in-Chief, systematic strikes on Russian industrial facilities further reduce the enemy’s air defense capabilities, as it is already facing a shortage of missiles to counter Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems and weapons.

Read more: NATO and EU coordinate support for Ukraine: focus on air defence and logistics – Syrskyi

Help for Ukraine

Syrsky also thanked the Canadian people for their support and cooperation in defending Ukraine and protecting democratic values in Europe and around the world.

"I thanked the general and the Government of Canada for their significant military assistance to Ukraine. We highly value Canada’s contributions to the Priority Requirements List (PURL) initiative, the NSATU fund, and its participation in the Czech Initiative. Canada’s leading role in the "Fighter Jet Coalition" is particularly important. I noted the significant contribution of the Canadian side to the training of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and their readiness to continue this activity in the future," he added.