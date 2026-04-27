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News Power outages are cancelled
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Ukrenergo has cancelled power cuts scheduled for Monday

Power cuts cancelled on 17 April

There are no plans to implement power cut schedules on 27 April. However, energy suppliers are urging the public to use high-power appliances during the daytime.

This was reported by Ukrenergo on Sunday, 26 April, as quoted by Censor.NET.

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Power cuts cancelled

Citizens are asked to use electricity sparingly and to take peak loads into account.

There will be no power cuts on 28 April

Read more: UAH 447 million in losses for "Ukrenergo": electricity manipulation scheme exposed

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Ukrenergo (294) energy outages (365)
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