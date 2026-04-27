Ukrenergo has cancelled power cuts scheduled for Monday
There are no plans to implement power cut schedules on 27 April. However, energy suppliers are urging the public to use high-power appliances during the daytime.
This was reported by Ukrenergo on Sunday, 26 April, as quoted by Censor.NET.
Power cuts cancelled
Citizens are asked to use electricity sparingly and to take peak loads into account.
- We previously reported that on Sunday, 26 April, over a thousand settlements in Ukraine were left without electricity due to bad weather.
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