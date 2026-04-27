Ukrenergo has cancelled power cuts scheduled for Monday

There are no plans to implement power cut schedules on 27 April. However, energy suppliers are urging the public to use high-power appliances during the daytime.

This was reported by Ukrenergo on Sunday, 26 April, as quoted by Censor.NET.

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Power cuts cancelled

Citizens are asked to use electricity sparingly and to take peak loads into account.

We previously reported that on Sunday, 26 April, over a thousand settlements in Ukraine were left without electricity due to bad weather.

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