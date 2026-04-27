Shelling of Sumy region over the past 24 hours: two dead and three wounded. PHOTOS

Two people have been killed and three others injured in the Sumy region as a result of Russian attacks. Residential buildings, petrol stations and infrastructure have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The occupiers used guided aerial bombs, attack drones, FPV drones, artillery and mortars. In total, around 150 strikes were recorded.

The enemy attacks have resulted in casualties, injuries and the destruction of civilian infrastructure:

In the Bilopillia community, two men aged 48 and 53 were killed and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian drone attack.

In the Romny community, one person was injured, and transport and energy infrastructure, a medical facility, commercial premises, vehicles, and five private homes were damaged.

In the Sumy community, two people were injured, and damage was recorded to a petrol station, vehicles, and ten private homes.

In the Shostka community, a petrol station was damaged.

Read more: Russia launched massive drone attack on Odesa: 13 injured, residential buildings hit. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack











