Following losses near Ternuvate, Russia is redeploying forces towards Velyka Novosilka, — Voloshyn

After losing their offensive capabilities in the Ternuvate area of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces withdrew some units of the 29th Army to training grounds to restore their combat readiness. Meanwhile, additional forces were deployed toward Velyka Novosilka to intensify offensive operations.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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The situation near Ternuvate

"Several units of the 29th Army, which are stationed on the front line near the village of Ternuvate, have lost their offensive capabilities thanks to the successful actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and have now been withdrawn to training grounds located near Amrosiivka in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region," the spokesperson said.

According to Voloshyn, Russian forces have deployed several units to replace existing ones along a section of the front near Velyka Novosilka in order to intensify their offensive operations in that area.

"For example, they moved from Ternuvate to the front line near Velyka Novosilka in order to advance more aggressively in that direction," he explained.

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