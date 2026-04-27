Russian drone attacks Zaporizhzhia district: woman wounded

On 27 April, a 38-year-old woman was wounded in Zaporizhzhia district as a result of a Russian drone attack.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, Censor.NET informs.

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"A Russian drone attacked Lezhyne. A private house was damaged by the blast wave and fragments," the statement said.

The woman was wounded. She has received all necessary medical assistance.

Read more: Russia attacked Zaporizhia and the region: there is dead and wounded person