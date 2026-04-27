Russian drone attacks Zaporizhzhia district: woman wounded
On 27 April, a 38-year-old woman was wounded in Zaporizhzhia district as a result of a Russian drone attack.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, Censor.NET informs.
"A Russian drone attacked Lezhyne. A private house was damaged by the blast wave and fragments," the statement said.
- The woman was wounded. She has received all necessary medical assistance.
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