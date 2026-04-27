182 combat clashes since start of day: most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff

A total of 182 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 10:00 p.m. on 26 April, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy launched 43 airstrikes, dropping 150 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3,637 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,570 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian troops’ positions.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 attacks today on our troops’ positions and populated areas, four of which were launched using MLRS.

See more: Psychological resilience of army: NATO project continues in Ukraine, — General Staff. PHOTOS

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched 10 attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia and towards Ternova, Okhrimivka and Bochkove. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked four times near Novoosynove and Kindrashivka and toward Kupiansk.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled nine assaults by the occupiers toward the settlements of Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked four times near Zakitne and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked once toward Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed Ukrainian defenders’ positions 13 times near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and Vilne. One attack is ongoing.

Read more: Defense Forces strike ammunition depot, Tornado-S MLRS and Russian command posts – General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 38 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance toward Bilytske, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhordnie, Novopavlivka, Novyi Donbas and Pokrovsk. One of these enemy assault operations is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 62 occupiers were killed and 21 wounded in this direction today. One armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles and one enemy shelter were destroyed. Two guns, eight motor vehicles and 18 enemy shelters were also damaged. A total of 190 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attacked four times near Novohryhorivka and Verbove.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, according to updated information, 22 occupier attacks were recorded near Dobropillia, Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Myrne, Tsvitkove and Charivne. Four attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked once near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out four attacks toward the Antonivka Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

No significant changes were recorded in other directions.