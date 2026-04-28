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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,327,640 personnel (+810 in past 24 hours), 11,892 tanks, 40,771 artillery systems, and 24,483 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,327,640 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 27, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,327,640 (+1,180)
  • tanks – 11,892 (+0)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,483 (+16)
  • artillery systems – 40,771 (+34)
  • MLRS – 1,755 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,354 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 260,258 (+1,039) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 91,986 (+276) units
  • special equipment – 4,141 (+5) units

Watch more: Pilots of Spartan Brigade strike truck with Russian infantry deep in rear in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Втрати ворога 27 квітня

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Russian Army (11741) Armed Forces HQ (5103) liquidation (3035) elimination (7219)
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