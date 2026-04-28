Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,327,640 personnel (+810 in past 24 hours), 11,892 tanks, 40,771 artillery systems, and 24,483 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,327,640 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 27, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel – approximately 1,327,640 (+1,180)
- tanks – 11,892 (+0)
- armored fighting vehicles – 24,483 (+16)
- artillery systems – 40,771 (+34)
- MLRS – 1,755 (+2) units
- air defense systems – 1,354 (+0) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 350 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 260,258 (+1,039) units
- cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tankers – 91,986 (+276) units
- special equipment – 4,141 (+5) units
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