Rape during occupation in Zaporizhzhia region: case against Russian soldier referred to court

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have filed an indictment with the court against a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces accused of brutal treatment of civilians—specifically, the rape of a resident of the Zaporizhzhia region (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General's Office.

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Details

According to the investigation, the events took place in early March 2022 during the occupation of a town in the Zaporizhzhia region. In mid-April, a Russian soldier attacked a woman on the premises of a local business. To overcome her resistance, he struck her in the face, back, and stomach with the butt of his rifle, and then raped her.

The defendant is a servicemember of the 121st Rifle Regiment of the Mobilization Reserve of the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces (military unit 08801).

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