Raped his civilian wife’s 13-year-old daughter while she was in hospital after giving birth: man taken into custody

In the Vinnytsia region, a 39-year-old resident of the Haisyn district was notified of suspicion of raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, the prosecutor's office and the police of Vinnytsia region, according to Censor.NET.

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Circumstances of the crime

According to the pre-trial investigation, the suspect lived with the child's mother in a civil partnership. Law enforcement officials describe their relationship as a civil marriage.

The crime was committed in August 2025. The man took advantage of the woman's absence, who was in hospital at the time giving birth, and raped her 13-year-old daughter.

The child's mother was unaware of the violence that had been committed.

See more: Woman who helped her cohabitant rape her own daughter will be tried in Kyiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

How the crime was discovered

The victim remained silent about what had happened for a long time. Only later did she dare to tell her elder sister about the abuse she had suffered.

After that, her elder sister reported the crime to law enforcement agencies, which launched an investigation

Read more: Stepfather had been raping his stepdaughter for 3 years: 45-year-old man detained in Kyiv region, - prosecutor’s office

Suspicion and preventive measures

Investigators informed the man that he was suspected of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for liability for the rape of a person under the age of fourteen.

This article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years.

After considering the investigation's request, the court chose to remand the suspect in custody as a preventive measure. The man will remain in a temporary detention facility until the pre-trial investigation and court proceedings are completed.

See more: Man wanted for raping minor detained on train in Zhytomyr region - SBGS. PHOTO