Woman who helped her cohabitant rape her own daughter will be tried in Kyiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Juvenile prosecutors of the Vyshhorod District Prosecutor's Office have sent to court an indictment against a mother who, together with her cohabitant, committed sexual violence against a minor child.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET informs.

The man systematically raped his daughter, and the mother, knowing about it, intimidated the girl and forced her to keep silent. She also took intimate photos of the child and passed them on to her partner.

The crime became known when the man beat the woman and she went to the police. The child then told the police about the violence she had been experiencing for a long time.

Both defendants were taken into custody. The prosecutor's office will insist on the most severe punishment.

