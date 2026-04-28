Body of baby was found in bag in park in Lviv, — police

On April 28, the body of an infant was found in a park in Lviv; the infant was lying in a bag and wrapped in a blanket.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the Lviv Regional Police.

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Event details

A resident of Lviv discovered a suspicious bag in the park on Chornovola Avenue and reported it to the police.

Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene examined the bag and found the body of an infant inside. The child was dressed and wrapped in a blanket.

What's next?

The body was sent for a forensic medical examination to determine the cause of death.

Law enforcement officials are currently conducting initial investigative steps—identifying witnesses and eyewitnesses.

Steps are also being taken to identify the child’s mother and any others who may be involved in the crime.

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