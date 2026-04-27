Explosion in high-rise building in Lviv: one person killed. PHOTOS

On Monday, 27 April, an explosion occurred in one of Lviv’s apartment blocks. It is currently known that one person has died. All relevant emergency services are at the scene.

This is according to a statement from the Lviv Regional Police, as reported by Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

The incident took place on Yurii Lypa Street. At around 16:50, the police received a report of a fire in one of the flats of an apartment block.

While extinguishing the fire, rescue workers discovered a body. Police are currently establishing the identity of the deceased.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the causes of the explosion and fire. The legal classification of the incident will be provided following the initial investigative procedures.

Watch more: In Lviv, people in military uniform forcibly shoved man into vehicle and ran over woman in front of police

Possible grenade explosion

According to Suspilne’s sources within law enforcement, a pin was found at the scene. Preliminary reports suggest a possible grenade explosion in the apartment block.