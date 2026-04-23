In Lviv, people in military uniform forcibly shoved man into vehicle and ran over woman in front of police. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing people in military uniform forcibly dragging a man into a vehicle and then running over a woman. Censor.NET reports.

The incident was filmed by eyewitnesses in Lviv. The footage shows a group of individuals in camouflage pushing a passerby into a vehicle. In an attempt to stop the car from leaving, a woman (apparently a relative of the detained man) tried to shut the gate at the exit from the residential courtyard. The driver did not stop and ran over the woman. One of the unidentified men dragged the woman out of the way, and the vehicle continued on.

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In the final moments of the video, a police service vehicle can be seen parked right next to the scene. Police officers were watching what was happening, but did not react in any way to the vehicle hitting the pedestrian and injuring her. They then immediately drove after the vehicle carrying the men in uniform.

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