7 people were injured as result of enemy strikes in Kherson region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have continued to launch attacks on settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Towns and villages under attack

Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Naddniprianske, Prydniprovske, Molodizhne, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Dniprovske, Tomina Balka, Novodmytrivka, Molodetske, Nadiivka, Kizomys, Darivka, Ingulets, Mykilsk, Tokarivka, Ponyativka, Ivanivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Nova Kuban, Tyahynka, Dudchany, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Odradokamyanka, Sablukivka, Tyaginka, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson.

What did the Russians use to beat people with?

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging two high-rise buildings and 10 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a tow truck and several private vehicles.

As a result of Russian aggression, 7 people were injured.

Read more: Five people injured in Kherson Oblast during day due to Russian drone attacks – prosecutor’s office