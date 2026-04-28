Five people injured in Kherson Oblast during day due to Russian drone attacks – prosecutor’s office

In Kherson Oblast, five civilians were injured during the day as a result of Russian attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where and how the occupiers struck

According to the investigation, on April 28, Russian troops shelled the region with tube artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems and mortars, and also actively used drones.

As of 5:30 p.m., five people were known to have been injured in different settlements: Kherson, Molodetske, Bilozerka and Naddniprianske.

All the victims sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of drone strikes.

Read more: Around 2,000 civilians, including 50 children, remain in occupied Oleshky, - Regional Military Administration

Separate attacks

At around 12:45 p.m., Russian forces attacked Bilozerka with a UAV. As a result of the strike, a 61-year-old woman sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to the head. She received medical assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., a drone attacked a woman in the village of Molodetske. The 43-year-old local resident sustained an arm injury, concussion and traumatic brain injury. She received assistance at the scene.

At around 8:10 a.m., an FPV drone hit a civilian car near Naddniprianske, injuring two men, one born in 1955 and the other aged 77.

Read more: Three volunteers injured in Russian attack on Kherson

Consequences of the shelling

Private houses and vehicles were also damaged as a result of the attacks.

In addition, two more civilians who were injured during shelling in Komyshany on April 26 sought medical assistance.

One of them, a 51-year-old man, sustained concussion and a mine-blast injury after explosives were dropped from a drone. The other, aged 56, sustained a mine-blast injury and acoustic trauma.

Read more: Russian forces struck Chuhuiv: one person killed, wounded man is in critical condition (updated). PHOTO