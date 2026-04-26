Around 2,000 civilians, including 50 children, remain in occupied Oleshky, - Regional Military Administration
Around 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.
This was reported by Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, deputy head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
He noted that there are approximately 50 children among them.
According to him, people cannot leave the area, and food cannot be delivered to them.
"And they are simply staying there, like hostages. It’s like a famine – there’s nothing to eat; they grow some things and share them among themselves. But such a humanitarian disaster could occur across most of the coastal zone, because the Russians could block the upper part of the left bank, which is closer to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station blown up by the Russians," Tolokonnikov said.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, footage of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, on the left bank of the Kherson region, was published online. According to the military and local residents, a genuine humanitarian disaster is currently unfolding in the town. Russian invaders are effectively keeping the town under siege, restricting movement and the supply of essential goods.
- Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, has spoken out about the humanitarian disaster in occupied Oleshky and called for international missions to be granted access and for the Russian Federation’s crimes to be documented.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password