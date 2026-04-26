Around 2,000 civilians, including 50 children, remain in occupied Oleshky, - Regional Military Administration

Around 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, deputy head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

He noted that there are approximately 50 children among them.

According to him, people cannot leave the area, and food cannot be delivered to them.

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"And they are simply staying there, like hostages. It’s like a famine – there’s nothing to eat; they grow some things and share them among themselves. But such a humanitarian disaster could occur across most of the coastal zone, because the Russians could block the upper part of the left bank, which is closer to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station blown up by the Russians," Tolokonnikov said.

What led up to this?