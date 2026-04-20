Humanitarian disaster in Oleshky: Lubinets calls for international missions to be allowed in

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, has spoken of a humanitarian disaster in the occupied city of Oleshky and called for international missions to be granted access and for the Russian Federation’s crimes to be documented.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Ombudsman’s Telegram channel.

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"Published materials from the city document widespread destruction and the devastation of civilian infrastructure. The humanitarian situation in the city continues to deteriorate. People there are not living – they are merely surviving," the Ombudsman stated.

At the same time, Russia continues to manipulate the above facts. It is shelling the city itself, deliberately destroying civilian facilities, and then attempting to shift the blame for its own crimes onto Ukraine. This is a cynical and well-rehearsed information tactic.

"The facts are clear: every day we see the consequences of Russian aggression – destroyed cities, ruined infrastructure, the deaths and suffering of civilians, including children," emphasised the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner.

According to him, the humanitarian disaster in Oleshky is a direct consequence of the occupation and a complete disregard for human life.

Full responsibility for the situation in the city lies with the Russian Federation, which is deliberately creating conditions incompatible with life. Russia is waging war against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms of international humanitarian law.

The Ombudsman called on the international community to move from statements to concrete action: to ensure access for international missions, to strengthen the documentation of crimes, and to establish effective response mechanisms.

What led up to this?

Footage has been published online of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, on the left bank of the Kherson region. According to the military and local residents, a genuine humanitarian disaster is currently unfolding in the city. Russian invaders are effectively keeping the city under siege, restricting movement and the supply of essential goods.

Watch more: Without electricity, gas, food or medicine: marines from 34th Brigade show what Russians have turned Oleshky into. VIDEO