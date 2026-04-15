Without electricity, gas, food or medicine: marines from 34th Brigade show what Russians have turned Oleshky into. VIDEO

Footage of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, on the left bank of the Kherson region, has been released online. The video, filmed using aerial reconnaissance equipment by the 34th Separate Marine Brigade, shows the current state of the town. This is reported by Censor.NET.

The situation in the town is critical. According to the military and local residents, a genuine humanitarian disaster is currently unfolding in Oleshky. Russian invaders are effectively keeping the town under siege, restricting movement and the supply of essential goods.

"Footage of the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. Today, there is a real humanitarian disaster here; the Russians are keeping the town under siege. There is no electricity, gas or medicine here, and there is an acute shortage of food. Aerial reconnaissance video from the 34th Separate Marine Brigade," reads the caption to the video.

Read more on our Telegram channel

See also on "Censor.NET": Soldiers of the 406th Brigade have shown a strike on the occupiers’ ammunition depot in Oleshky, Kherson region. VIDEO