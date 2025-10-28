Soldiers of 406th Brigade show strike on occupiers’ ammunition depot in Oleshky, Kherson region. VIDEO

Strike of the 406th Artillery Brigade on an ammunition depot in Oleshky, on the left bank of the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, pilots of the unmanned aerial vehicle unit Shukaky Sobaky (Hunting Dogs) identified a warehouse where occupiers were loading ammunition for further attacks on Ukrainian positions. The enemy depot was destroyed by a precise strike from the Defense Forces.

The released footage shows thick smoke rising into the sky after a powerful explosion.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation destroyed the occupiers' command post in Oleshky.

