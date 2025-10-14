3 796 1
Ukrainian Air Force destroys occupiers’ command post in Oleshky. VIDEO
The Ukrainian military conducted an air strike on a former police building in the temporarily occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, it was there that the enemy set up its command post. As a result of the strike, the enemy's positions were completely destroyed.
