ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9388 visitors online
News AFU aviation
3 796 1

Ukrainian Air Force destroys occupiers’ command post in Oleshky. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military conducted an air strike on a former police building in the temporarily occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, it was there that the enemy set up its command post. As a result of the strike, the enemy's positions were completely destroyed.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Read more: High-precision GBU-62 aerial bomb hits concentration of Russian infantry. VIDEO

Author: 

air force (601) occupation (1962) bombarding (153) Oleshky (20) Khersonska region (2376) Khersonskyy district (409)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 